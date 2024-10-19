Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition Launched

Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday announced the introduction of ‘Festival Limited Edition’ of the Toyota Glanza. Customers can now enjoy exclusive dealer-fitted Toyota Genuine Accessory (TGA) packages, designed to elevate their driving experience with enhanced style, performance and comfort of the Glanza during this festive period.





The limited-edition Toyota Glanza comes equipped with 13 exclusive TGA Package, worth ₹20,567. The vehicle features elements like premium chrome and black body side moulding, back door garnish chrome, and ORVM garnish chrome. Additional highlights include 3D floormat, door visor premium, and neck cushions (black & silver) for extra comfort. The stylish appeal of the Toyota Glanza is further enriched with chrome garnishes on the rear bumper, fender as well as rear reflector, and welcome door lamp, adding a premium touch.

Commenting on the introduction of the festive limited edition of Toyota Glanza, Mr. Sabari Manohar – Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Our aim is to bring added excitement to our customers during this festive season with the introduction of the ‘Festival Limited Edition’ of the Toyota Glanza. Glanza has always been appreciated for its blend of dynamic-sporty design, advanced features, and superior performance, and with this limited edition, we are enhancing its appeal even further. We have taken great care to ensure that the accessories not only uplift the visual appeal of the Glanza, but also add to the overall comfort and utility, making it ideal companion for customers looking for a premium and refined driving experience. We are committed to delivering quality and value that go beyond the product itself, reinforcing our commitment to providing exceptional after-sales services that Toyota is known for. We believe this festive edition will resonate strongly with our customers, offering them the opportunity to celebrate in style while enjoying the performance and prestige of their favourite Toyota model.”



As a part of the festive offer, the complimentary TGA packages for the customers opting for Toyota Glanza Festival Limited Edition will be available until 31st October 2024.