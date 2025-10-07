India Bike Week Returns to Goa for its 2025 Edition

With each passing year, India Bike Week has evolved beyond a festival—it’s become a movement. A true reflection of India's fast-growing motorcycling community, IBW brings together passionate riders from every corner of the country to share stories, forge connections, and celebrate the spirit of freedom on two wheels. The 2025 edition promises new experiences, expanded arenas, and fresh collaborations that will elevate the festival to a whole new level.

Martin Da Costa, CEO & Founder, Seventy EMG, said, “Over the years, India Bike Week has grown into a true celebration of the motorcycling spirit in India—a melting pot of stories, machines, and the people who ride them. Each edition has been bigger, bolder, and more unforgettable than the last. As we gear up for IBW 2025, we’re excited to once again bring together the country’s vibrant riding community for what promises to be our most thrilling chapter yet. From the IBW Chai & Pakoda Rides to the Jameson Bike Build Off and everything in between, this year is all about pushing boundaries and celebrating the freedom of the open road.”

The Road to Goa Has Already Begun

The excitement for India Bike Week 2025 is already gaining momentum with the return of the much-loved Gulf Syntrac Presents IBW Chai & Pakoda Rides, currently rolling out across 20 cities nationwide. These community pit stops are designed to bring bikers together over spirited rides, hearty breakfasts, live music, and engaging games—fostering connections and building anticipation in the lead-up to the main event in Goa.

Jameson IBW Bike Build Off — The Stage for India’s Custom Motorcycle Builders

Among the key highlights of this year’s edition is the Jameson IBW Bike Build Off—a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge custom design. Some of India’s most talented custom motorcycle builders will go head-to-head in this prestigious competition, each tasked with transforming a stock machine into a bespoke masterpiece. Three builders will be shortlisted from over 30 entries received and will be provided brand-new Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles and a build budget of ₹1.5 lakhs, challenging them to reimagine the bike into a showstopping custom creation that will be unveiled at the festival.

The stakes are higher than ever at the Jameson IBW Bike Build Off, with the ultimate winner set to receive not only the coveted title but also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: an all-expenses-paid trip to the Adventure Bike Rider Festival in the UK, scheduled for June 2026. There, the winning builder will showcase their custom creation to an international audience, engage with globally renowned customizers, and immerse themselves in the heart of global motorcycling culture.

A Mentorship Ride With MARAL YAZARLOO – Mumbai to Goa Konkan Coast ride | Dec 10

India Bike Week and legendary overlander Maral Yazarloo are searching for the next wave of serious riders. Maral, who began her journey at India Bike Week and rode across the world, is returning to share her hard-earned knowledge. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn what it really takes to ride overland – from physical and mental preparation to practical skills that keep you safe. Be a part of this journey as Maral will personally select a small group of riders for this exclusive journey.

Rides by other overlanding experts Candida Louis, Marc Travels and Sharath Shenoy from Bangalore, and Manali will be published soon.

IBW Flat Track Race

This year “IBW Flat Track Race”, presented by Harley-Davidson, will be a one-make race featuring Harley-Davidson 440X motorcycles custom-built by Rajputana Customs. The qualifying rounds will be held on 12th December, with semi-finals and finals on the 13th of December 2025. The top 3 racers will be awarded a grand prize of Rs 1 million! With FMSCI being present on ground, expect thrilling competition of global standards and a spectacle of speed and skill for both participants and spectators.

A recent addition to elevate the experiences at the two-day captivating festival is - Reise Moto, our official tyre partner. The team at Reise Moto will be involved to add excitement to the ongoing Chai & Pakoda rides and the races on ground during the festival.

IBW Big Trip presented by Gulf Syntrac

As curator of the Big Trip stage, Candida Louis is undertaking a pan-India ride to identify the best of Indian overlanding stories. The best new stories from such riders will be invited to be presented at the Big Trip Stage.

Collectors, Mod Bikes Show

Yogi Chabria from YC Design is on-board to scout and invite entries to showcase the most unique collections and modified motorcycles for this IBW edition.

Tickets & Entry

Motorcycle enthusiasts can now secure their place at the year’s most anticipated biking festival, with Early Bird tickets for India Bike Week 2025 officially live on indiabikeweek between October 11th and 19th. With strong demand expected, riders and enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their passes promptly to guarantee their place at India’s foremost motorcycling festival.