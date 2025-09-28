Škoda Octavia Features, On Road Price in India

Mumbai: Škoda Auto India is set to reignite the passion of driving enthusiasts with the return of a legend, the Octavia RS. Pre-bookings for the all-new Octavia RS will open on 6th October 2025, marking the comeback of Škoda Auto’s most iconic performance sedan.

The global icon will be available in India as a Fully-Built Unit (FBU), in limited volumes. With this launch, Škoda Auto India promises to deliver unmatched driving dynamics, bold design, and the unmistakable RS spirit, all in a true performance machine built for the purists.

