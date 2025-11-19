Nissan India Rolls Out Nationwide Test Drive Carnival

Gurugram: Nissan Motor India is keeping the celebrations alive through the launch of its Test Drive Carnival, a pan-India initiative designed to sustain customer excitement and drive continued footfall to dealerships across the country. Nissan reported a robust October 2025, due to a strong festive demand for New Nissan Magnite during Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, complemented by the positive impact of the GST rate reduction announced by the Government of India.

This campaign invites customers to experience the thrill of Nissan’s lineup, including the 5-Star GNCAP-rated New Nissan Magnite, while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to safety, innovation, and customer engagement. As part of its ongoing commitment to customer engagement, Nissan Motor India is inviting prospective buyers to get behind the wheel of the New Nissan Magnite, the brand’s flagship compact SUV, recently awarded a prestigious 5-Star safety rating by GNCAP. This initiative forms a key pillar of Nissan’s broader experiential marketing strategy, combining immersive test drive opportunities with on-ground activations to deepen customer connection and drive showroom momentum.

Throughout November, Nissan Motor India is transforming its dealerships into vibrant community hubs as part of its Test Drive Carnival. The initiative features festive-themed décor, interactive games, and live RJ events across 24 key cities, creating an immersive and celebratory atmosphere. Visitors can participate in engaging quizzes, win exciting giveaways, and meet their favourite radio personalities, all while experiencing the thrill of driving the 5-Star GNCAP-rated New Nissan Magnite. The campaign is designed to foster deeper customer engagement and bring the festive spirit to life at Nissan showrooms nationwide.

“The Test Drive Carnival is a celebration of the season and an invitation to experience the refined excellence of the New Nissan Magnite,” said Mohan Wilson, Director, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, Nissan Motor India. “From its advanced safety features to dynamic performance and unmatched value, the Magnite exemplifies what it means to be consistent in its segment. We believe that once customers take the wheel, they’ll discover a driving experience that’s truly a class apart.” In 24 key cities, radio activations will feature engaging on-air mentions by RJs and exclusive live RJ interactions at Nissan dealerships, creating immersive touchpoints for listeners.