Tesla To Open its First Showroom in Mumbai: Report

Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to make its much-anticipated entry into the Indian market as the US electric vehicle giant has secured a deal to open its first showroom in Mumbai.

According to a news report, the showroom will be established in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, and the lease agreement is said to be among the highest for a commercial space in India.

Tesla is spread across an area of 4,000 sq ft space on the ground floor of a commercial tower in BKC, where it will display its car models, the report said. The monthly lease rent is said to be around Rs 35 lakh per month, and the lease agreement is for five years. Tesla is also expected to open its second showroom in Delhi’s Aerocity complex.

This was finalised after Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, following which the company posted 13 job openings in India. These developments indicate that Tesla is preparing to launch in the next few months.

Earlier, news agency Reuters also reported that Tesla has selected locations for two showrooms in the Indian cities of New Delhi and Mumbai.

Currently, India imposes a 110 percent import duty on vehicles, and US President Donald Trump argued that such high tariffs are compelling Tesla to set up a plant in India.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Trump said that it would be “unfair” to the US if Musk did decide to build a factory there. “Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs… It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India,” he said.

Job openings

Tesla posted 13 job openings in India, across various departments including sales, customer service, advisory roles, technical support, and operations. . Here are the job openings posted:

Inside sales advisor

Customer support specialist

Order operations specialist

Tesla advisor

Business operations analyst

Customer support advisor

Service manager

Store manager

Delivery operations specialist

Service advisor

Parts advisor

Service technician

Consumer engagement manager