Tata Motors expands in Tamil Nadu, Stalin hails growth

Chennai: Calling upon the Tata group of companies to make more investments in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin thanked Tata Motors for selecting Ranipet for its new manufacturing unit that would roll out the iconic Jaguar Land Rover vehicles and open up employment opportunities for 5000 persons and for launching the Rs 9000 crore project within six months of signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Tata Motors’ new car making unit at the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Panapakkam in Ranipet district on Saturday, Stalin said that Tamil Nadu was now playing a major role in India’s industrial growth as the second largest economy in the country and by emerging as the major industrial hub.

Over 40 per cent of the electric vehicles running in the country were manufactured in the State that had attracted over Rs 10 lakh crore of investments in various sectors during the past three years after the present DMK government took over, offering 31 lakh jobs to its youth, he said.

Even in the export of electronics goods, Tamil Nadu was on the top of the list now as it had become the favourite destination for investors, he said, recalling former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi inaugurating the first SIPCOT industrial estate in 1973, more than half a century ago and expressing delight over the growth of the industrial estate that had now had so many units.

Thanking Tata group chairman, N Chandrasekaran, for the group’s long association with the State, where most of the company’s operations in different industrial sectors were located, he said the world’s biggest delivery centre belonging to Tata Consultancy Services, the IT wing, was located in Chennai.

Apart from having a chain of hotels of the Taj Group in the State, Tata group had entered into a collaboration with the State’s government’s Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) long back to set up the Titan watch company that had now branched out to craft Tanishq brand of high-end jewelry and also provide eye care services, he said.

Besides its presence in a wide range of industries like Iron and Ore, IT, automobiles, consumer goods, hospitality and so on, the Tata group was also involved in the Chief Minister’s pet welfare scheme, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ that prepared the youth of the State for high-level vocational prospects by providing them skill development training, he said.

The manufacturing unit coming up in Ranipet district was in tune with the present DMK government’s aspirations to turn the State into a US $ one trillion economy by 2030 and also to ensure the overall growth of all the districts and regions of the State.

The DMK government was striving hard to achieve its goals in the industrial sector by undertaking journeys to other countries to bring in investments and the ground breaking ceremony at Ranipet was a fruit of such efforts, he said.