New Tata Sierra SUV Comes at ₹11.49 lakh

Pune: Tata Motors on Tuesday introduced the all-new Tata Sierra as a modern five-door family SUV packed with premium features, advanced technology and multiple engine options priced at Rs 11.49 lakh.

The Tata Sierra competes with models like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara among other midsize SUV models.

“With the new Sierra, we are setting a new benchmark for what Indian mobility can be,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

He said this legend returns to inspire pride, express individuality and embrace progress, while enjoying the highest standards of comfort, technology, and safety.

Bookings for the revived Sierra after more than two decades open on December 16, and deliveries will begin on January 15.

The Tata Sierra is positioned above the Curvv in the carmaker’s line-up, even though both are midsize SUVs.

The new SUV is the all-terrain ready based on Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable (ARGOS) architecture, compatible with multiple body styles and powertrains, including CNG and hybrid, as well as both front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setups.

Tata is studying CNG and hybrid powertrains for select models, and the new Sierra is likely to add them at a later stage. At present, the Sierra does not offer an AWD system and is strictly an FWD vehicle.

The Tata Sierra is equipped with 6 airbags, ISOFIX seat anchors, electronic parking brake, all-wheel disc brakes and hill hold assist as standard, 360-degree camera setup, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill-hold and a Level 2+ ADAS suite with 22 features.

As with all nine Tata models crash tested by the Bharat NCAP, the new Sierra is expected to receive a full 5-star rating.

The Tata Sierra is sold with three engine options. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 104 BHP and 145 Nm. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 1.5-litre diesel puts out 116 BHP and 260 Nm (MT)/ 280 Nm (AT), and the 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit makes 158 BHP and 255 Nm. Both engines get the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.