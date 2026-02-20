Tata Brings Punch EV Facelift At Rs 9.69 lakh

Pune : Tata Motors, India’s biggest maker of electric cars, on Friday introduced the updated Punch.EV, the electric subcompact SUV priced at Rs 9.69 lakh at the Mumbai showroom. The top end costs Rs 12.59 lakh.

Punch.EV customers also have the option of the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, under which the EV costs Rs 6.49 lakh, while battery usage is charged at Rs 2.6 per km.

“With a real-world range of ~355 km, a lifetime HV battery warranty and a highly accessible price point, the new Punch.EV resolves the core concerns that have thus far held customers back from choosing an entry level EV as their primary car,” said Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle.

The refreshed SUV comes with a reworked front fascia, which includes new LED DRLs connected by a black strip, stacked headlamps positioned in triangular pods, and a new front bumper.

The rear looks similar to the ICE version, and features reprofiled LED taillights with a sleek, full-width LED light bar.

The new Punch.EV comes with a 2-spoke steering wheel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an air-conditioning system with touch-based controls, and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The EV also offers ventilated front seats, paddle shifters for regen modes, a 360-degree camera, high beam assist, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Start Assist and i-TPMS.

The Punch.EV is equipped with a new 40 kWh battery pack, with an ARAI-certified range of 468 km though the real-world C75 range is rated at 355 km.

Mr. Anand Kulkarni, Chief Products Officer, Head of HV Programs and Customer Service, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Mr. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. at the launch of the new Punch.ev in Mumbai

Tata claims that the battery can be charged from 20-80 per cent in 26 minutes using a 65 kW DC fast charger. It takes 15 minutes for a top-up of 135 km.

Tata also offers a smaller 30 kWh version, which has an ARAI-certified range of 365 km. It too is powered by a single electric motor mounted on the front axle.

The electric motor has a peak output of 127 BHP, which allows the EV to sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 9 seconds. It has three drive modes: City, Eco and Sport, and four regen modes.

Tata Motors is offering a lifetime unlimited-kilometer warranty on the battery pack.