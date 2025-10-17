Skoda’s New Octavia RS Priced at Rs 49.99 Lakh Sells Out in 20 Minutes

Skoda, the Czech automaker, on Friday introduced the all-new performance sedan Octavia RS at Rs 49.99 lakh at pan India showroom which blends exhilarating power, advanced tech, and signature RS design.

All 100 units allocated for the Indian market, where Skoda started its journey 25 years ago, have been sold out. Pre-bookings for the imported Octavia RS opened on October 6, with a token amount of Rs 2.5 lakh and all units were snapped up within 20 minutes. Deliveries will start on Nov. 6.

Combining sporty design, advanced technology, and track-bred engineering, the latest RS iteration redefines driving excitement while preserving the legacy that made it a cult favourite among car enthusiasts.

“The response to the Octavia RS has been phenomenal. This iconic model has truly ignited the passion of driving enthusiasts across India, reinforcing the cult status that Octavia RS enjoys globally,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which produces 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, the performance sedan accelerates from 0-100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.

The car features advanced chassis setup, progressive steering, and sports suspension for precise handling dynamics. The car is backed by Skoda Auto India's 4-year/100,000 km warranty and 4-year complimentary road-side assistance.