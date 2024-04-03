Skoda Superb Relaunched at Rs 54 Lakh

Pune: Skoda, the Czech automaker, on Wednesday reintroduced its flagship luxury sedan the Skoda Superb priced at Rs 54 lakh at pan India showroom. Deliveries will begin later this month.

Bookings are now open for the first batch of 100 imported units. The re-introduced Skoda Superb is the second-generation car and not the all-new third-generation model which made its global debut last November.

The Skoda Superb will be available in a single top-spec 'Laurin & Klement' trim. The car features full LED headlights with washers, LED fog lamps with cornering function and LED taillights with dynamic turn indicators.

The new Superb gets a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-speaker Canton audio system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, 12-way adjustable front seats, massage and memory function for driver’s seat and a 3-zone automatic climate control.

The 2024 Superb will be offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 188 BHP and 320 Nm. The engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG. The also gets Dynamic Chassis Control that allows the driver to select between four pre-set suspension settings and one individual mode.

The Superb has a wide range of safety features as well. The sedan is equipped with 9 airbags, fatigue/drowsiness detection, Park Assist with Emergency Braking Assist, a 360-degree camera and TPMS.

While the Superb will be the brand’s “new” product at the higher end of the market, Skoda will also introduce an all-new compact SUV that will take on the likes of the Brezza, Venue and Sonet.

“The third generation Superb has been instrumental in shaping the new design language of Škoda since its launch in 2015. The Superb has seen tremendous success and was the best-seller in its segment in India. We have more than 57,000 happy Superb customers in the country across all three generations of the car. Indian customers understand and appreciate the high quality, value luxury and premium positioning of the Superb,” said Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Škoda Auto India.

The Superb is available in three colour options: Rosso Brunello, Water World Green, and Magic Black.