Renault Re-Launches Duster Brand in India: Prices Start at ₹10.49 Lakh

New Delhi: French carmaker Renault on Tuesday expanded its product range in India, with the introduction of the all-new version of mid-sized SUV Duster, as it plans to enhance its market share in the overall passenger vehicle segment. With Duster, the company now has four products in its portfolio. The other three brands are Kwid, Triber and Kiger.

"Overall, we want to come back as soon as possible to where we were (in terms of market share and volumes), not such a long time ago," Renault India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Francisco Hidalgo told reporters here.

Duster will be competing with the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Sierra in one of the most competitive segments in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

The automaker, at its peak in 2016, had a market share of around 4 per cent in the domestic passenger vehicle market. Renault India stopped production of Duster at its Sriperumbudur plant in 2022, ten years after rolling out the first unit in July 2012.

"Duster is just the first product of a big lineup. We have a clear destination point. I don't really care if it takes two more months, more or less, to get there. What is important is the trend and the direction. And we are very clear about that," Hidalgo stated.

When asked if the company is witnessing any supply chain issues due to the West Asia crisis, he noted that with over 90 per cent localisation, there has been no impact so far on production activities.

Hidalgo noted that after catering to the domestic demand, the automaker would also export the new Duster to various international markets.

The company has introduced Duster with a price starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and dispatches are now underway nationwide.

It comes with both a six-speed automatic and a manual transmission.

Renault also plans to introduce a strong hybrid version of the model, with the launch expected during the festive season this year.

The trim combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80 per cent EV driving in city conditions.

Hidalgo stated that in major metro markets, nearly 40 per cent of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings.

He noted that the planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.