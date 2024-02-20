Renault and BLS E-Services Join To Tap Rural Markets

Renault, the European car maker, and BLS E-Services have entered a partnership to sell Renault’s range of new vehicles such as the Kwid, Triber and Kiger across rural markets in the country.

The partnership is aimed at bridging the gap in automotive accessibility in rural and semi-urban regions of the country.

By leveraging BLS E-Services' extensive network of approximately 1,00,000 touchpoints, including B2C outlets, Common Service Centers (CSPs), Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), and 1,016 digital stores, Renault aims to enhance awareness and facilitate sales of its vehicles in these underserved areas.

Buyers in rural India opting to own a Renault vehicle through BLS E-Services will benefit from a seamless booking experience, access to finance options, and hassle-free test drive facilities.

“Rural India holds great potential for us, and through our collaboration with BLS E-Services, we aspire to deepen our presence in these markets,” said Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Renault India.