Raptee.HV Launches India’s First Electric Motorcycle compatible with Car charging stations

Chennai: Raptee.HV, the Chennai-based EV startup, on Tuesday launched India’s first high-voltage electric motorcycle, which is developed with the technology being used in Electric cars across the world. This enables the Motorcycle to deliver a performance rivalling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat.





With this High-Voltage (HV) technology, Raptee.HV motorcycles will be the first in India to adopt universal charging standards used by electric cars. The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, making it compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country, which is expected to double within the next year.

The motorcycle is priced competitively at ₹2.39 lakhs on par with 250–300cc ICE motorcycles, making the total cost of ownership an absolute gain from the very first moment of owning it, in addition to the eco-friendly aspects.



The Raptee.HV Motorcycle has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge, accelerating from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. Raptee.HV has also ensured the highest standards of quality and safety by offering a battery pack that is IP67 rated, adhering to all regulatory requirements. Raptee.HV is offering a battery warranty comparable to that of electric cars – 8 years or up to 80,000 kilometres, providing peace of mind and long-term value to customers.



Raptee.HV Motorcycles will come in four dynamic colors—Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey and Eclipse Black.



Starting deliveries in Chennai and Bangalore from January, Raptee.HV plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets.