Range Rover Evoque Facelift Launched at Rs 67.90 Lakh

Pune: Jaguar Land Rover, the Tata Motors-owned British luxury car maker, on Tuesday introduced the Range Rover Evoque facelift with the starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh at pan India showroom.

The Range Rover Evoque SUV has been given a subtle makeover for the 2024 model year.

“With its reductive interiors, serene cabin ambiance, and the latest advancements in infotainment systems, the new Range Rover Evoque offers an unparalleled experience for our discerning clientele,” said Rajan Amba, MD at JLR India.

He boasted that the fusion of captivating design elements, cleaner air technologies, and effortless control exemplifies the pinnacle of automotive elegance.

The SUV gets a redesigned grille flanked by slim LED headlights and new diamond-cut alloy wheels. The signature floating roof and high shoulder line have been carried over unchanged.

Inside, the updated Evoque comes with an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, while the centre console houses a new gear shifter.

Other features include wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled seats, and cabin air purifier.

The Range Rover facelift also offers one of the most sophisticated suites of camera technologies in its class with a 3D surround view, clearsight ground view and clearsight interior rearview.

The 2024 Evoque is available in Dynamic SE trim. The SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 247 BHP and 365 Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 200 BHP and 430 Nm of torque.

Both engines get a 48V mild-hybrid setup with a start/stop system and all-wheel drive with Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2.