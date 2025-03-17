PURE To launch PuREPower, Foray into Energy Storage Products.

Hyderabad: PUR Energy (PURE) on Monday announced that it will unveil an all-new products line-up in the energy storage segment on March 25 2025, in an exclusive launch event in Hyderabad.

Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to introduce PuREPower, innovative energy storage products that synergizes advanced battery technology, AI-based power electronics, and a highly efficient electric power system with renewable energy control. This launch event will provide a comprehensive showcase of our product lineup and offer valuable insights into its transformative impact on the net-zero goals from micro to macro level.”

The launch event, to be held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, will be graced by the presence of Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, and Eugene Huang, Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc. (CSI) and Teco Image Systems (TIS), who will officially unveil the revolutionary PuREPower product line.

The launch event will provide attendees with an exclusive preview of PuREPower product demos, their commercials, distribution and offer in-depth perspectives on their potential to reshape the landscape of energy storage: home to commercial to grid scale.