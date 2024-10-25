Pure EV brightens Diwali with its festive offers

Hyderabad: Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Pure EV announced exciting festive offer on its latest electric motorcycles, the ecoDryft and eTryst X. The offer start on Oct 25 and stands active till November 10.

The offer gives customers a discount of Rs. 20,000 on both models, bringing the base price of the vehicles to Rs 99,999.

Built on Pure EV's predictive-AI X-Platform, both the ecoDryft and eTryst X offer an array of advanced features that include cloud alerts, smart battery management, and driving aids like coasting regeneration, hill-start assist, reverse mode, and park assist. These motorcycles are specially designed to cater to the needs of modern-day commuters, offering a blend of practicality and performance.

The latest models are built for both comfort and thrill seekers. While the ecoDryft is ideal for everyday use, balancing economy with a comfortable riding experience, the eTryst X is built for thrill-seekers, combining style, powerful acceleration, and a remarkable range of up to 171 kilometers.

This limited-time festive offer is part of Pure EV’s commitment to drive embrace sustainable mobility, making electric mobility more accessible to Indian commuters. By providing significant savings, Pure EV is encouraging customers to make the switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles to cleaner, greener electric alternatives.

Expressing his excitement for the festive season, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of Pure EV said, “We are thrilled to celebrate this Diwali by encouraging people to reduce pollution and embrace an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Our special festive discounts aim to make electric mobility more accessible, ensuring customer satisfaction through unmatched savings. With Pure EV’s advanced features, customers can ride into a sustainable future while enjoying the performance and convenience of our electric two wheelers. We wish all our customers an 'Electric Diwali,' filled with happiness, prosperity, and a commitment to a greener tomorrow.

With Diwali symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, Pure EV’s exclusive offer aims to help customers move towards a cleaner, brighter future with electric motorcycles, creating lasting memories this festive season.