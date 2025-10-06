Prices Of EVS In India Likely To Be On Par With Petrol Vehicles In 4-6 Months: Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the prices of electric vehicles (EVs) in India are likely to be on par with those of petrol-powered vehicles within the next four to six months. “India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden, as Rs 22 lakh crore is spent annually on fuel imports and an environmental hazard, making clean energy adoption crucial for the country’s progress,” the minister said.

Addressing an event here, Gadkari further said that within the next 4-6 months, the cost of electric vehicles would be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles. Within five years, our target is to make India’s automobile industry the number 1 in the world. Presently, the size of the US automobile industry is Rs 78 lakh crore, followed by China Rs 47 lakh crore and India Rs 22 lakh crore,” Gadkari added.

The minister also pointed out that farmers have earned an additional Rs 45,000 crore by producing ethanol from corn. “We have initiated a programme under which we aim to use the entire segregated solid waste in the country in road construction by 2027, thereby creating value from the waste,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of higher education and skill development, the minister also said that a futuristic vision for development with appropriate knowledge is the need of the hour, and India's strength lies in its young, talented and skilled manpower compared to any other nation. “This is a big strength of India, and by using this strength, if we are successful in giving them the right education, right skills, then we can move ahead in the world,” he added.