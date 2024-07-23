Piaggio India cracks down on counterfeit spare parts with major raid in Nirmal

Nirmal: In a decisive move to protect the interests of its customers and uphold the integrity of its brand, Piaggio India has conducted a significant enforcement raid against the production and distribution of counterfeit Piaggio parts in Nirmal.





With customer safety and product reliability as top priorities, Piaggio has been actively combating the issue of counterfeit parts through rigorous enforcement measures. The recent raid in Nirmal resulted in the seizure of over 70 unauthorized spare parts and accessories, and counterfeit packaging materials.

Speaking on the matter Mr Malind Kapur – Executive Vice President, Spare Parts Business, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “We have been working closely with law enforcement agencies across India, not only to safeguard customers but to also serve a stern warning to counterfeiters about the potential legal consequences of their activities. Genuine Piaggio Original Spare Parts can only be purchased from an authorised/ distributor/ dealership / Shoppe /retailer, and we urge our customers to only buy from authorised shops to ensure they get the highest quality and service they deserve.”



Piaggio’s genuine parts comply with stringent quality standards and ensure the safety and performance of Piaggio vehicles.