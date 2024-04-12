Park EVs in Shaded Places, Charge at Night

HYDERABAD: As the summer sun blazes, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and owners are taking extra steps to keep their vehicles safe from the scorching heat. With concerns about batteries overheating and catching fire, these precautions are crucial.

Many EVs now have with advanced battery management systems which monitor the temperature of the battery pack.

Niranjan, an executive of an EV manufacturer, said that when the battery management system detect higher temperatures, the vehicle automatically initiates cooling mechanisms and decreases the load on the battery.

Another EV company's executive Parul said, "We regularly check for battery defects.”

“We recommend that owners park their vehicles in shaded areas whenever possible, especially during the hottest time of the day. Parking in a garage or in a well-shaded area can provide additional protection from the Sun,” he said. Parul said owners should send their EVs for regular service where the battery system and cooling components are inspected.

Experts recommended charging the vehicles at night. Experts also suggested not to overload the vehicles, as they will drain the batteries quicker which dissipates a lot of heat.

Manufacturers are also investing resources into research and development to improve battery safety, like designing batteries with better thermal management capabilities and developing new materials that can withstand higher temperatures.