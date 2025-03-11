OPG Mobility Announces Price Reduction on the Ferrato scooters range.

Hyderabad: OPG Mobility, formerly known as Okaya EV, has reduced the price of the entire two wheeler scooter barring MotoFaast, Faast F3 under ‘Ferrato’ category, pan India in the second phase of its rebranding. .

As part of the 'Make in India' initiative, OPG Mobility has significantly augmented its production capacities, solidifying the position as one of the leading domestic manufacturers and comprehensive providers of electric mobility solutions, including advanced battery technology.

This initiative underscores OPG Mobility's unwavering commitment to achieving operational self-sufficiency, a pivotal step in the company's long-term growth strategy, and supports its expansion of service and dealer base throughout India while offering innovative products at competitive prices.

Mr. Anil Gupta, Chairman, OPG Mobility, commenting on this development, said, “OPG Mobility is not just committed to 'Make in India,' but to 'Make in India for the World.' Our strategic price revisions and the MTEKPOWER integration are powerful demonstrations of our dedication to domestic manufacturing and new-age innovation. By directly delivering cost benefits to our customers and providing comprehensive EV solutions, we are taking a step to propel India's economic growth and lead the global transition to a sustainable future.”

This initiative, combined with the strategic acquisition of MTEKPOWER as a sub brand under OPG Mobility, allows the company to offer end-to-end solutions, driving sustainability, economic growth, and national self-reliance.

To deliver a full spectrum of electric mobility solutions, OPG Mobility will utilize three key sub-brands: Ferrato for its two-wheeler range, OTTOOPG for three-wheelers, and MTEKPOWER as its dedicated provider of battery and energy storage technologies.