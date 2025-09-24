Ola Electric’s Muhurat Mahotsav Inventory Sells Out in Just 5 Minutes on Day 1

Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, has announced that the first day of its Ola Muhurat Mahotsav witnessed an unprecedented response, with all units on offer sold out within just 5 minutes of the window opening.



The overwhelming demand came on the back of Ola’s recently launched festive campaign, Ola Celebrates India, which introduced never-before prices starting at Rs 49,999 for its best-selling S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The Day 1 rush saw several eager customers logging in simultaneously to secure their vehicles during the limited-time Muhurat slot.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, “Ola Muhurat Mahotsav has struck a deep chord with Indians. To be sold out in 5 minutes on Day 1 shows the strength of our mission, which is to make EVs accessible to every Indian household. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see even more Indians join the EV revolution in the days ahead.”





The Ola Muhurat Mahotsav will run till October 1, with new slots for limited units opening each day at special Muhurat times.

Ola Electric currently offers an expansive portfolio of S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles. The premium S1 Gen 3 portfolio includes S1 Pro+ in 5.2kWh, and 4kWh configurations, and S1 Pro in 4kwh, and 3kWh configurations priced at ₹1,69,999, ₹1,51,999, ₹1,37,999, and ₹1,20,999, respectively. The company’s mass market offerings include Gen 3 S1 X+ (4kWh), and Gen 3 S1 X (2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh) priced at ₹1,11,999, ₹1,03,999, ₹94,999, and ₹81,999, respectively. Ola Electric is also retailing its Gen 2 S1 Pro and S1 X (4kWh) scooters priced at ₹1,18,999, and ₹97,999, respectively.

The company’s Roadster motorcycle portfolio comprises of Roadster X+ (4.5kWh), and Roadster X (2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh) priced at ₹1,27,499, ₹1,24,999, ₹1,09,999, and ₹99,999, respectively.