Ola Electric Secures ARAI Certification For Its 4680 Bharat Cell Powered Vehicles

Bengaluru: Ola Electric on Tuesday announced that its indigenously developed and manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in 5.2 kWh configuration has secured ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

With this certification, Ola will soon begin rolling out its vehicles powered by its own 4680 Bharat Cells. The certified pack will debut on the S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) making the S1 Ola’s first vehicle to be powered by its homegrown cell technology.

Until now, Ola has been using third-party cells across its scooter and motorcycle line-ups, all certified under AIS-156. With the expansion to 5.2 kWh battery pack built on its own 4680 Bharat Cells, Ola has taken a decisive step towards vertical integration in EVs. This is expected to significantly enhance range, performance, improve unit economics, and reduce dependence on global supply chains, especially as its upcoming Gigafactory scales production.

The certification process for the 4680 packs involved covering safety, electrical reliability, and performance across extreme climate and operating conditions. Key tests successfully cleared include water immersion, vibration durability, and thermal shock resistance.