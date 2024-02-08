Niti Aayog bats for LNG for heavy-duty vehicles

Chennai: In order to combat high levels of pollution, Niti Aayog has suggested the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative fuel for heavy-duty vehicles in India.

The growing use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in urban transportation has helped in combating high levels of pollution in the last 10 years through the conversion of cars, buses, and auto rickshaws to CNG. However, the conversion of heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) to CNG is challenging mainly due to the heavy payloads involved and the requirements of long travel time without having to stop for frequent refueling.

“In this context, LNG can work as an alternative fuel for diesel, for HDVs in India. Natural Gas is a well-tested transportation fuel in India and the technology for gas engines has already reached a matured stage thereby limiting any technology risks for the use of LNG by HDVs,” Niti Aayog said in a report. Moreover, India has defined a vision for increasing the natural gas share in the primary energy mix to 15 per cent.

The draft LNG policy issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas focuses on the strategies to increase LNG as a transport fuel. To implement the same, the foundation for India’s first 50 LNG fuel stations was laid along the Golden Quadrilateral. Such steps settled the debate on whether infrastructure should come first, or if demand must be established. While infrastructure is being developed now, the key focus is to understand the demand side measures, for which stakeholders’ discussions were carried out, said Aayog.

The draft policy advocates framing an integrated approach towards procurement, storage, and transportation of LNG; ensuring equitable distribution and adequate availability of the fuel across technologically feasible sectors; promoting increased use in sectors like transportation and mining; promoting new technologies related to LNG and use of the fuel in green-field sectors. END