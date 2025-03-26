Nissan Motor India to Launch Two New Products Starting FY25- the 5-seater C-SUV & an All-New 7-seater B-MPV

Gurugram: Nissan Motor India has announced an all-new 7- seater B-MPV to their existing line-up. The company showcased two new products slated for India at their recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan. This is in liNissan Motor India has announced an all-new 7- seater B-MPV to their existing line-up.ne with the company’s plans for the India business to reshape its new products to meet the rising aspirations of its customers and deliver products in all high-growth segments such as the B-MPV and C-SUV segments in addition to its existing share in the B-SUV segment led by the New Nissan Magnite.

Nissan will continue to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly growing market, enhancing domestic performance and expanding exports. Nissan’s planned product offensive has begun with the first-time global reveal of an all-new 7- seater B-MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) scheduled to launch in FY25 as a brand- new addition to the India product portfolio.

This will be followed by a previously announced 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in early FY26. The company today shared two brand new teasers for Indian audiences which confirm the developments and timelines for both vehicles. Nissan Motor India remains on track to have 4 products by FY26 for Indian customers across the B/C and D-SUV segments.

The C-SUV has been designed to disrupt the segment in India. It will be feature- packed and be delivered with state-of-the-art proprietary advanced technologies. Inspired by another iconic Nissan SUV, the new C-SUV takes its design cues from the Nissan Patrol. The C-SUV will deliver true Nissan SUV DNA and deliver the same robust reliability, premium craftsmanship and technology that Nissan is renowned for globally. The C-SUV with unmistakable presence will offer a high approach and departure angle making it the perfect companion for Indian road conditions.

The Nissan 7-seater B-MPV on the other hand will deliver unmatched value, quality and comfort to its core customer driven by value conscious customers seeking to maximize their purchase in the segment. The Nissan B-MPV will deliver muscular styling that is unique to Nissan’s distinct design philosophy. It has been designed to ensure comfort for passengers on all rows without compromising on driving pleasure.

Nissan is setting its sights on achieving an ambitious target of 100,000 units in both annual domestic sales and exports from India. To support this goal, the company will locally manufacture both new products at the Alliance JV plant in Chennai. This approach ensures that every vehicle manufactured here meets global standards, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Building on the success of the New Nissan Magnite, Nissan is introducing a new C- SUV that will also be made in India and exported globally. This 5-seater C-SUV will be the second model from the Chennai plant to follow the ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, reinforcing Nissan’s commitment to expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets.



