Nissan Introduces the Tekton: Latest Member of Its Global SUV Family

Gurugram: Nissan Motor India today revealed the name and offered a tantalizing preview of the design for the newest edition to the global SUV lineup: the All-New Nissan Tekton.

The name "Tekton" is of Greek origin, meaning "craftsman" or "architect". The name signifies a powerful, premium C-SUV that embodies engineering excellence, performance, and a distinctive design identity.

Ahead of its full unveiling and start of sales in 2026, the Tekton is designed and engineered to disrupt the C-SUV segment. It will be the second product under Nissan’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, manufactured in partnership with Renault at the Chennai plant for sale within India and future export to select global markets.

Design and Inspiration

Nissan’s newest SUV, the Tekton, draws design inspiration from the company’s longest-running and most iconic SUV, the terrain conquering Patrol. When it arrives next year, it will combine bold aesthetics with robust reliability, premium craftsmanship, and a suite of advanced tech features.

At the front, a powerfully sculpted bonnet and distinctive C-shaped head lamp signature—reminiscent of the Patrol—pair with robust lower bumper to create a commanding and imposing presence that belies the vehicle’s size.

The side profile features an imposing, muscular stance, designed to create an unmistakable silhouette on the road. Paying Homage, the front doors of the Tekton feature a ‘Double-C’ shaped accent, incorporating a subtle mountain range motif inspired by the Himalayas.

At the rear, a red illuminated lightbar spans the width of the vehicle, conveying a sense of sturdiness and connecting the ‘C-shaped’ dynamic tail-lamps. The Tekton nameplate is prominently displayed across the tailgate below.