New Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Priced at Rs 46.99 Lakh

Pune: Volkswagen, the German carmaker, on Thursday introduced its flagship SUV, the Tayron R-Line at an introductory price of Rs 46.99 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.

The Tayron R-Line will compete with the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, the upcoming MG Majestor, Jeep Meridian and the Skoda Kodiaq in the Indian market.

“With the Tayron R-Line, we are reinforcing our commitment to bringing globally admired, performance-led products that elevate the brand’s presence in India,” said Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The new SUV is essentially an elongated 3-row version of the Tiguan R-Line, getting the same 2.0-litre TSI engine but features some design changes to make it stand apart from the 5-door SUV.

The sporty 7-seater Tayron R-Line will be made locally at the company's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar factory in Maharashtra.

The Tayron R-Line is a sporty trim, which comes with a large piano black grille, Matrix LED headlamps with an LED light bar, full-width LED tail lights, illuminated badges and 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels.

The SUV is equipped with a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is angled towards the driver, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, 3-zone automatic climate control, a head-up display, a 700W Harman Kardon sound system and a powered tailgate.

The front seats come with heating, ventilation, memory and massage functions and 12-way power adjustment with adjustable thigh support. The second row of seats can slide and recline, while the third is good for occasional use.

The safety package includes 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, and Level 2 ADAS.

The Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 201 BHP and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive system.

The company claims the SUV can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 224 km/h.