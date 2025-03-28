New MG Astor SUV starts at Rs 9.99 lakh

PUNE: To lure in more buyers for its midsize SUV Astor, JSW MG Motor, on Friday dubbed it the “Blockbuster SUV” with new updates in terms of pricing and features.

The refreshed MG Astor Blockbuster SUV has now also become the only mid-size SUV in India to offer a panoramic sunroof under Rs 12.5 lakh with its new Shine variant. The 2025 MG Astor now starts at Rs 9.99 lakh.

The MG Astor Blockbuster SUV now comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, making it the most affordable midsize SUV in the country. It also gets an upgraded six-speaker audio system and six airbags.

The company said the updated SUV also comes with 50+ safety features. Its main highlights include ADAS Level 2 with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise, autonomous emergency braking, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, an auto-dimming IRVM and a personal AI assistant.

Among its standout features is the JIO voice recognition system, enabling advanced voice commands for weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, date/day information, horoscope, dictionary, news and knowledge.

The anti-theft feature, coupled with digital key functionality, ensures security even without a network connection, the company claimed.

“Taking on a bold new stance, the MG Astor is the perfect car for early adopters looking for a perfect SUV for those seeking more than practicality: the desire for an elevated driving experience and sophistication,” boasted Rakesh Sen, director of sales and operations at JSW MG Motor India.