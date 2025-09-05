New Citroen Basalt X Priced at Rs 7.95 Lakh

Pune: Citroen, the French carmaker, on Friday introduced the new Basalt X range with prices starting from Rs 7.95 lakh at Mumbai showroom to cash in on the demand for cars during the festive season.

The car is available in three variants: You, Plus and Max, and the latter starting at Rs 12.89 lakh.

“Basalt X range is a bold step forward, strengthening our portfolio with exclusivity and comfort. These innovations are part of our long-term shift to make mobility more connected, more human, and more aspirational,” said Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India.

The Basalt X is similar to the C3 X that was introduced last month. The SUV comes with an updated interior with bronze trim and new two-tone tan and black upholstery.

The Basalt X comes loaded with features, including ventilated front seats, cruise control, and an optional 360-degree camera. The SUV also gets keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, ambient lighting, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

The Basalt X gets Cara - a new in-car voice assistant, which can perform several tasks such as traffic and route optimization, vehicle health status updates, calling and SOS, and even real-time flight tracking.

The Basalt X gets the same engine options as the standard version. Lower variants get the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox, while the Plus and top-spec Max variants get the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.