Montra Electric Expands Heavy-Duty EV Portfolio with New Rhino

Pune: Montra Electric, the mobility brand of the Murugappa Group, has expanded its heavy-duty EV portfolio with the launch of the Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 tractor-trailer priced at Rs 1.15 crore for the fixed-battery variant.

The fleet operators can also opt for a swappable battery version.

The company also introduced battery swapping technology for its Rhino truck range and opened India's first all-women monitored automated battery plant as well at Manesar facility in Haryana.

"At Montra Electric, we are building products and services that directly address the biggest hurdles in commercial EV adoption,” said Arun Murugappan, Chairman at Montra Electric.

“With innovations like battery swapping for heavy-duty trucks and purpose-built platforms across segments, we are making clean mobility seamless, reliable, and economically viable for fleet operators,” he noted.

The Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 tractor-trailer comes with a 10-year/9 lakh km annual maintenance contract (AMC) offering 95 per cent uptime guarantee, telematics support, and tailored financing solutions.

The company said the new Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 TT is designed for long-haul freight, with a Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of 55 tonnes.

It is powered by a 282kWh LFP battery pack, producing 380bhp and 2,000Nm of torque, and delivers a claimed range of 198km under test conditions.

The India's largest electric truck uses a 6-speed AMT transmission and a reinforced chassis frame, and is compatible with multiple trailer configurations.

Montra Electric also rolled out a battery swapping solution for its 5538 EV 4x2 TT and the earlier 6x4 TT model. The system reduces downtime by enabling swaps in under six minutes, compared to over an hour with conventional fast charging.

Built with a 7+1 configuration, the swap station can handle more than 160 swaps per day at peak load.

The set-up includes controlled charging for longer battery life and a drive-through layout that allows trucks with trailers to move in and out like at a toll plaza.