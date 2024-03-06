MG ZS EV Excite Pro Launched at Rs 19.98 Lakh

Pune: MG Motor, the British marquee has introduced a new variant of the MG ZS EV called the Excite Pro priced at Rs 19.98 lakh to boost sales in a fiercely competitive electric vehicle market.

The company claimed that the introduction of the new variant makes the MG ZS EV India’s only all-electric car under Rs 20 lakh with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

The MG ZS EV is now available in four variants – Executive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus and Essence, with prices starting at Rs 18.98 lakh.

The electric SUV offers features like a digital key and Level 2 ADAS, which includes safety features like traffic jam assist, forward collision warning, speed assist system, adaptive cruise control and lane functions that help prevent unintentional deviation from the driving lane.

The ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery and an electric motor with an output of 174 BHP and 353 Nm of torque. The battery offers a maximum range of 461 km on a single charge.

The company also introduced two new variants of MG Comet called Excite FC and Exclusive FC which now come with fast charging options at an attractive price of Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 9.13 lakh respectively.

The variants offer a host of safety and advanced features such as electronic parking brake, electronic stability control, rear disc brake, hill-hold control, power foldable ORVM, turn indicator integrated DRL, creep mode and body-colored ORVM along with AC fast charging options.

“After taking customer feedback, using market insights and industry analysis, we have introduced the new variants of our EVs- MG ZS and Comet to make EV usage more convenient and accessible,” said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director at MG Motor India.