Pune: MG Motor, the British car maker owned by Chinese giant SAIC Motor, on Monday introduced two new variants of the Hector SUV called Shine Pro and Select Pro to boost sales priced at Rs 16 lakh and Rs 17.30 lakh, respectively at the Delhi showroom.

The new variants of the popular Hector feature LED projector headlamps, all-black upholstery, leather-wrapped steering, and a panoramic sunroof.

Both Shine Pro and Select Pro variants come with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, and an engine start/stop button with a smart key.

The new variants also get a digital Bluetooth key and key-sharing capability.

The MG Hector is available with two engine options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and CVT.

“Using insights from our market research, industry analysis, and customer feedback, we have introduced these two latest variants, underscoring our commitment to providing an elevated driving experience, characterized by performance and power, catering to the discerning preferences of SUV enthusiasts," said Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG Hector remains the brand’s popular SUV since it was launched in India in June 2019