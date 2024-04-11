MG Hector BLACKSTORM Launched in India at Rs 21.21 lakh

Hyderabad: MG (Morris Garages) India launched the BLACKSTORM edition of MG Hector in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Dubbed India’s first Internet SUV, The MG Hector BLACKSTORM exterior stands out in starry black. The interiors flaunt Gun Metal accents. Boasting of advanced technology connected features, the Hector BLACKSTORM, is touted as a perfect blend of power and luxury and targeted at SUV buyers. The variant comes in 5,6 and 7-seater and is priced at Rs. 21.24 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

MG is offering customers free fitting of the BLACKSTORM Emblem. With its bolder and dynamic black aesthetics, the MG Hector BLACKSTORM is accentuated by dark chrome elements such as Dark Chrome brand logos, Dark Chrome Argyle inspired Diamond Mesh front grille, Dark Chrome inserts on the Skid Plates, Dark Chrome Tailgate garnish and Dark Chrome Finish in the Body Side Cladding. Besides, the R18 Sporty All Black Alloys with Red Calipers, the Piano Black Roof Rails, LED Headlamp with Piano Black bezel and Smoked Connecting Tail lights are features that are sure to make heads turn on road.

The Hector BLACKSTORM is said to have India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD Portrait Infotainment System and Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof. The Dashboard and Console comes with Gun Metal Grey Finish further enhances its appeal.

“The Hector Blackstorm embodies our dedication to delivering unique and quality experiences by seamlessly blending power, luxury, and advanced technology. With its distinctive exterior featuring bold black aesthetics coupled with a refined black-themed interior and Gun Metal Accents, this edition reflects our focus on modernity and elegance,” says Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

The SUV is Equipped with a wide range of advanced safety features reinforcing driver and passenger safety. With its captivating looks, the Hector BLACKSTORM is another stylish addition to the MG line-up.