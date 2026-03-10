Mercedes Brings New CLA Electric at Rs 55 Lakh With 792 km Range

PUNE: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Tuesday introduced an all-new CLA Electric in the fiercely competitive but growing luxury car market.

The electric sedan available in two variants is called the CLA 200 Standard Range and CLA 250+ Long Range priced at Rs 55 lakh and Rs 59 lakh respectively at pan India showroom.

The new premium EVs are positioned below the larger EQ models.

By offering two variants with different range options and price points, the company aims to attract a broader group of buyers interested in premium electric sedans.

The introduction of the Standard Range model comes after feedback from potential customers who wanted a more accessible entry point into Mercedes-Benz’s electric sedan lineup, while still retaining modern EV technology.

Buyers can book the imported cars with a downpayment of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Mercedes said deliveries will start from the end of April, starting with the CLA 250+ variant while the CLA 200 deliveries will begin in June.

The CLA Electric is based on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) and uses an 800-volt electric architecture. The CLA 250+ variant comes with an 85-kWh battery, offering a range of up to 792 km, whereas the CLA 200 has a claimed range of 542 km on a full charge.

Both variants are built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, which allows the vehicle to support ultra-fast charging. With a DC fast charger, the cars can be charged between 320 to 400 km range in just 20 minutes.

Both variants of the CLA Electric will be offered with the same equipment level. The CLA 200 will have the ‘Progressive Line’ styling, featuring comfort seats, a multifunction sports leather steering wheel, and two trim options.

Buyers who pre-book the car will receive a complimentary Wall Box charger, the automaker said.