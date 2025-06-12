Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector's Edition Priced At Rs 4.30 crore

PUNE: Mercedes-Benz, India’s biggest German luxury car maker, on Thursday introduced the exclusive Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition for the Indian market priced at Rs 4.30 crore at pan India showroom.

Designed exclusively for the Indian market, highly customized and limited to only 30 units, this special edition AMG G 63 comes with India-inspired aesthetics, a first from Mercedes for India, and costs Rs 66 lakh more than the regular G 63.

Also, the Collector’s Edition marks the first time, the AMG G 63 features the customer’s name engraved on the grab handle, making it hyper personalized. Deliveries are to begin in Q4 of 2025.

Jointly configured with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), the edition reflects the brand’s focus on bespoke top-end luxury offerings for discerning Indian customers.

“Hyper-personalization is an emerging trend in the top-end luxury segment, as customers increasingly demand customized vehicles, distinguished by rare craftsmanship, exclusivity of appointments and elements of personalization,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

He said the new G-Class Collector’s Edition is designed as a tribute to the rich Indian tapestry and landscape. It comes in two colours that are specific to the Indian market: Mid Green Magno, which is inspired by the monsoon season, and Red Magno, inspired by the iron-rich soil.

The special edition G 63 also features 22-inch alloy wheels finished in gold and a ‘One of Thirty’ plaque on the spare wheel cover.

The G 63 Collector’s Edition comes with a two-tone interior in Manufaktur Catalana Beige and Black Nappa leather, dashboard trim in open-pore natural walnut wood and a custom grab handle on the dashboard.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It delivers 577 BHP and 850 Nm and is paired with a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 4Matic four-wheel drive system.