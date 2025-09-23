India’s First Geared E-Bike: Why AERA 5000+ Is Built for the Everyday Rider

When you talk to Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, the Founder and CTO of MATTER Group, you quickly realise that for him, bikes aren’t just machines—they are lifelines. “For many, a bike is not a hobby. It’s aspirational, yes, but it’s also emotional. It’s a daily need, an EMI they live with,” he says. And it is precisely this insight that shaped MATTER’s bold step: the launch of India’s first geared electric motorbike, the AERA 5000+, in Hyderabad.

The AERA is not just another EV. It is, in Kumar’s words, “a motorbike first, and then an e-bike.” With its 4-speed gearbox and 3 riding modes, riders get 12 dynamic combinations to play with. “Every Indian rider dreams of having a geared motorbike, and we wanted to bring that joy into the EV space. But at the same time, if you want a lazy ride in city traffic, you can just stick to one gear and the bike won’t stall. You get the best of both worlds.”

Kumar explains that the AERA is not only for Indian roads but for the entire tropical world. “Whether it’s Brazil, Indonesia, or Malaysia, these markets share the same hot, humid conditions. That’s why we put so much focus on liquid cooling technology, right from day zero. In India, heat is the biggest killer of batteries. Unless you solve for thermals at the material level, you will always be in trouble.”

He adds, “We didn’t launch until we were confident. It took six years of R&D, designing not just for performance but for functional and constructional safety. From laser welding of battery packs to cushioning against vibration, every detail has been engineered. That’s why we can confidently offer a lifetime battery warranty—an industry first.”

A big question around EVs has always been cost. MATTER’s answer? Vertical integration. “Most companies buy motors or batteries from global suppliers and end up paying for their IP. We chose to develop everything in-house—over 375 patents filed. That way, we are not paying Bosch or Conti, we are creating our own IP and passing the savings to the customer,” Kumar says.

The result is a geared electric motorbike priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom Hyderabad), with innovative payment models that bring the monthly cost below what most riders already spend on petrol. “If you want EV adoption to happen in India, you have to make it aspirational and affordable. Unless we compete head-to-head with petrol bikes on value, customers won’t switch. That’s why we have introduced our 22nd Century Ownership Plans—riders can basically own the bike by paying what they already spend on fuel every month.”