India’s First Geared E-Bike: Why AERA 5000+ Is Built for the Everyday Rider

From Hyderabad to the World: MATTER’s AERA 5000+ promises the joy of riding, without petrol
When you talk to Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, the Founder and CTO of MATTER Group, you quickly realise that for him, bikes aren’t just machines—they are lifelines. “For many, a bike is not a hobby. It’s aspirational, yes, but it’s also emotional. It’s a daily need, an EMI they live with,” he says. And it is precisely this insight that shaped MATTER’s bold step: the launch of India’s first geared electric motorbike, the AERA 5000+, in Hyderabad.
The AERA is not just another EV. It is, in Kumar’s words, “a motorbike first, and then an e-bike.” With its 4-speed gearbox and 3 riding modes, riders get 12 dynamic combinations to play with. “Every Indian rider dreams of having a geared motorbike, and we wanted to bring that joy into the EV space. But at the same time, if you want a lazy ride in city traffic, you can just stick to one gear and the bike won’t stall. You get the best of both worlds.”
Kumar explains that the AERA is not only for Indian roads but for the entire tropical world. “Whether it’s Brazil, Indonesia, or Malaysia, these markets share the same hot, humid conditions. That’s why we put so much focus on liquid cooling technology, right from day zero. In India, heat is the biggest killer of batteries. Unless you solve for thermals at the material level, you will always be in trouble.”
He adds, “We didn’t launch until we were confident. It took six years of R&D, designing not just for performance but for functional and constructional safety. From laser welding of battery packs to cushioning against vibration, every detail has been engineered. That’s why we can confidently offer a lifetime battery warranty—an industry first.”
A big question around EVs has always been cost. MATTER’s answer? Vertical integration. “Most companies buy motors or batteries from global suppliers and end up paying for their IP. We chose to develop everything in-house—over 375 patents filed. That way, we are not paying Bosch or Conti, we are creating our own IP and passing the savings to the customer,” Kumar says.
The result is a geared electric motorbike priced at ₹1.93 lakh (ex-showroom Hyderabad), with innovative payment models that bring the monthly cost below what most riders already spend on petrol. “If you want EV adoption to happen in India, you have to make it aspirational and affordable. Unless we compete head-to-head with petrol bikes on value, customers won’t switch. That’s why we have introduced our 22nd Century Ownership Plans—riders can basically own the bike by paying what they already spend on fuel every month.”
For Kumar, the biggest game changer isn’t just the specs—it’s the riding experience. “True riders know the joy of skating through a curve, palm almost brushing the road. You can only do that when you have confidence in your bike. That’s what we have built. The AERA is responsive, safe, and fun. It’s as good as the rider, and the rider is as good as the bike.”
The features reflect that philosophy: a 7-inch smart touchscreen with navigation, music, and OTA updates; dual disc brakes with ABS; telescopic front forks and dual suspension; and a range of 172 km on a single charge. And with operating costs as low as 25 paise per km, riders could save more than ₹1 lakh in three years.
The choice of Hyderabad for the launch was no accident. “This is a city of tech, youth, and eco-conscious riders. It’s the perfect stage for the AERA,” Kumar says. Deliveries in Hyderabad begin September 28, with the MATTER Experience Hub opening its doors to riders eager to test the future of motorbiking.
But Kumar is clear that this is just the beginning. “Our aspiration is to be the world’s largest EV two-wheeler manufacturer. For us, even a 10% share of India’s bike market would put us on a pedestal. But the real dream is global—because this bike was built for the tropics, not just India.”
As he sums it up, “We don’t want people to see this as just an e-bike. We want them to see it as their motorbike for the 22nd century—affordable, aspirational, and built to last.”
