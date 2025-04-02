Maruti WagonR raced ahead as India's best-selling car in FY25

PUNE: Even as SUVs are selling like hot cakes, Maruti's old warhorse sedan WagonR has emerged as the highest-selling model in the country in FY25, ahead of Tata's Punch.





WagonR is one of the key models for Maruti and at 1.98 lakh units its sales were a shade higher than 1.96 lakh units sold by Punch.





This is the fourth consecutive fiscal in which the hatchback WagonR has triumphed in the market, having been at the top in FY22, FY23 and FY24, selling 1.88 lakh units, 2.12 lakh units, 2 lakh units respectively.





The popular WagonR, introduced in the Indian market in 1999, popularised the 'tall boy' body style, has cumulatively sold more than 32,00,000 units. It is currently priced between Rs 5,64,500 and Rs 7,47,500 at the Delhi showroom.“WagonR’s sustained leadership in the Indian automotive market underscores strong customer trust and an unmatched value proposition over 25 years,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India.





In fact, one in every four WagonR customers returns to repurchase WagonR, reflecting its widespread appeal, he noted, adding that hatchbacks are an integral pillar of India's automobile industry.





The WagonR comes with a couple of K-Series, Dual Jet, Dual VVT 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines. The transmission options include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. The 1.0-litre unit also has a CNG option with a 5-speed MT. Launched in India in 2021, the Punch is priced between Rs 6,19,990 and Rs 10,31,990 (ex-showroom). The micro-SUV is available with petrol, CNG and electric powertrains.





The Punch, on the other hand, is equipped with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT options. There is also a CNG option with a 5-speed MT.





The Punch.ev has a standard variant (60kW and 114Nm motor, 25kWh battery pack and 315km claimed range) and a Long-Range variant (90kW and 190Nm motor, 35kWh battery pack and 421km claimed range).The Punch was the country's best-selling car at 2.02 lakh units in CY2024.