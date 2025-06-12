Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire Secures 5-star Bharat NCAP Rating

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited was presented a comprehensive 5-star rating for the All-New Dzire in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the All-New Dzire becomes India’s first sedan to receive this recognition. The other model tested under Bharat NCAP, the New Age Baleno scored 4-star rating.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the Company offers a wide portfolio of 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto.

Speaking on the results, Nitin Gadkari said, “It gives me immense pride to see Made-in-India high volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. This program incorporates rigorous and comprehensive, testing and evaluation standards that are comparable with global safety protocols. It is aimed at raising safety awareness among customers in the country. I congratulate Maruti Suzuki on an impressive debut in Bharat NCAP, securing a 5-star safety rating for the All-New Dzire.”

“I am also pleased to see that Maruti Suzuki, a mass market manufacturer, has fast-paced adoption of 6 airbags as standard across all variants of models covering all the segments. Six airbags from an entry hatchback to a premium SUV, is a significant stride by Maruti Suzuki towards vehicle safety. I am sure this will encourage other manufacturers to make 6 airbags a standard feature across all variants of their models. While the car industry strengthens its vehicle safety protocols, I strongly urge all 2 and 4-wheeler users, and pedestrians alike, to follow traffic rules, fasten seat belts and make road safety a shared responsibility,” the Minister added.