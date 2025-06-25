Maruti Suzuki Services Record 24.5 Lakh Vehicles in May

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Wednesday said it has achieved a new milestone in servicing over 24.5 lakh vehicles in May 2025, setting a new record in after-sales service.

The maker of popular models like Swift and Baleno has an unrivaled network of over 5,400 service touchpoints nationwide. The network covers metropolitan areas, small towns, and rural regions as part of the company's strategy to provide comprehensive customer support.

The company’s service included paid and free services as well as running repairs across the automaker's extensive network.

In fact, the scale of operations translates to approximately 170 vehicles serviced and delivered per minute, or around 3 vehicles per second throughout the month of May.

"This is the first time in the company’s history that we have serviced over 24.5 lakh vehicles in a month, an achievement that reflects scale, depth, and efficiency of the service network,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki.

He said it was a result of the tireless efforts of its service teams and dealer partners across the country.

Takeuchi said that the company is aiming to expand its service network to 8,000 touchpoints by FY2030-31.

Maruti Suzuki is also gearing up to introduce its first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, in India.

Ahead of its launch, the carmaker is preparing 1,500 EV-enabled service workshops covering over 1,000 cities.

Besides traditional brick-and-mortar workshops, Maruti has introduced mobile workshops and a dedicated Quick Response Team (QRT) to provide emergency on-road assistance. The carmaker has also implemented AI-driven chatbots and voice bots.