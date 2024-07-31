Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit jumps 47% to Rs 3,650 crore.

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car makers, on Wednesday said its Q1 FY25 net profit grew 47 per cent on-year to Rs 3,650 crore, beating market expectations, as softer input and foreign exchange prices boosted its bottomline.



Its profit after tax (PAT) during the same period last year stood at Rs 2,485 crore.





The automaker’s April-June revenue rose 10 per cent to Rs 35,531 crore from Rs 32,327 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The New Delhi-based firm’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 49.1 per cent to Rs 4,448.3 crore.



The operating margin for the quarter expanded by nearly 350 basis points, reaching 12.5 per cent, compared to 9.2 per cent in the same quarter the previous year.





Cost reduction efforts, favourable operating leverage, and favourable foreign exchange movement also aided margins, Maruti Suzuki said in an investor presentation.

Maruti Suzuki saw an inventory gain of Rs 895 crore during the quarter, rising from just about Rs 100 crore a year ago, showed the financial results.



During the quarter, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 521,868 vehicles, higher by 4.8 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.



Its sales in the domestic market during the same period stood at 451,308 units, up by 3.8 per cent over that in Q1FY24.



Its exports sales stood at 70,560 units, a growth of 11.6 per cent over Q1FY24.



The company reported net sales of Rs 338,753 million for the quarter, up from Rs 308,452 million in Q1 FY 2023-24.



Maruti Suzuki stock closed at 3.89 per cent higher on Wednesday's trading session at Rs 13,375, against previous close at Rs 12,873 on Tuesday.