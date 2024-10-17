Maruti Suzuki Manesar Plant Hits 10 Million Cars Milestone

PUNE: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Thursday said its Manesar factory in Haryana has achieved a cumulative production of 10 million cars.

The one crore milestone vehicle to roll out from the facility was the popular Maruti Brezza, the compact SUV.

The Manesar plant, which began operations in October 2006, reached this landmark in just 18 years, making it the fastest among Suzuki's global automobile manufacturing facilities to do so.

"Crossing the 1 crore cumulative production mark at our Manesar facility is a testament to India's manufacturing capability and our commitment to the larger national goal of 'Make in India'," said Hisashi Takeuchi, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

The 600-acre facility at Manesar produces several models including Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Ciaz, Dzire, Wagon R, S-Presso, and Celerio.

These vehicles are sold domestically and exported to Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighboring Asian countries.

Takeuchi also highlighted the company's focus on local manufacturing, stating that it has helped establish a vast supply chain in India.

Maruti also has a production facility in Hansalpur in Gujarat and is also setting up a plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which will start in 2025.

Maruti will also start manufacturing its upcoming EVs at the Gujarat facility.

Maruti Suzuki's overall production capacity is approximately 2.35 million units per annum. Since its inception, the company has produced over 31.1 million vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki, a joint venture between Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation and the Indian government (initially), has been a key player in India's automotive sector since the 1980s.

The company played a crucial role in the development of India's passenger car market.