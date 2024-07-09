Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2 million vehicles by Rail

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, plans to utilize Indian Railways to transport 35 per cent of the vehicles produced across its factories over the next 7-8 years, a top official of the automaker said.



“With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35 per cent over the next 7-8 years,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India.



The automaker said it has surpassed 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using railways towards its commitment to green logistics.



“This feat makes Maruti Suzuki, India’s first automobile company to attain this eco-milestone,” the company said.



It said it had rapidly scaled up its vehicle dispatches through railways from 65,700 units in FY15 to 447,750 units in FY24.



At present, Maruti Suzuki dispatches vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian railways.