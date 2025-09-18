Maruti Suzuki Cuts Prices on Its Cars by Up to 24%

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Thursday said it has slashed car prices across its lineup, over and above the GST reduction, till December 31, to stimulate two-wheeler owners to drive four-wheelers.

The move is aimed at boosting demand, expanding affordability, and driving higher car ownership in the world’s third-largest car market.

For the entry-level cars, Maruti Suzuki has reduced the price of the S-Presso by a whopping Rs 1.29 lakh and the Alto K10 by Rs 1.07 lakh.

In the entry segment like S-Presso, the reduction beyond GST is in the range of 12.6 per cent to 24 per cent, for Alto K10, it is in the range of 10.6 per cent to 20 per cent and for Celerio, the range is 8.6 to 17 per cent. For its most popular compact, WagonR, the automaker has reduced the prices by 8.7 to 14 per cent.

For other vehicles across categories, the company has also reduced the prices beyond GST rate cut.

For instance, Ignis price starts at Rs 5.35 lakh, after a reduction to the tune of Rs 71,300. Swift starts below Rs 6 lakh after reduction of Rs 84,600. Baleno also starts just below Rs 6 lakh, after reduction of Rs 86,000. Dzire starts at Rs 6.23 lakh after reducing to the tune of Rs 87,700. The price of Invicto now starts at Rs 24.97 lakh, after a reduction of Rs 61,700.

As for the popular SUV segment, Fronx starts at Rs 6.84 lakh, after a reduction of Rs 1.12 lakh. Brezza is Rs 8.25 lakh, with the same reduction as Fronx.

Grand Vitara is priced at Rs 10.76 lakh, after a reduction of Rs 1.07 lakh and Jimny at Rs 12.31 lakh, after a reduction of Rs 51,900.

Two days back, Maruti announced the price of its new Victoris SUV starting at Rs 10.49 lakh.

“Maruti Suzuki, being the market leader, thought that it is time now to come up with some offerings that would upgrade the two-wheeler customers to four-wheeler,” Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Officer - Sales and Marketing, told reporters.

“Apart from the GST, further reduction of our prices will make our cars more affordable for the 2-wheeler customers who want to upgrade to a 4-wheeler,” he explained.

Banerjee said this reduced pricing offer was for a limited-period, which would be reviewed by the end of this calendar year.

“This is a very nice opportunity for our entry-level customers to upgrade to the premium hatches and the sedans,” he noted.