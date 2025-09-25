Maruti Invicto Scores 5 Stars In Bharat Ncap Crash Test

PUNE: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Thursday said it has secured a 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) for its Invicto car.

“Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating for our premium strong hybrid Invicto,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO at Maruti Suzuki India.

The strong-hybrid three-row MPV, which is essentially the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, scored the top rating in both adult and child safety categories. The Hycross has also been awarded a 5-star rating.

The MPV scores 30.43/32 points for adult occupant protection and 45/49 points for child occupant protection.

In the frontal offset barrier test, the Invicto offered good protection to the head and neck of the driver and passenger. Chest protection was adequate, and the legs showed good protection.

The Invicto offered good protection to the head, chest, and abdomen in the side movable barrier and side pole impact tests.

Dynamic tests were conducted with the use of child restraint systems. The Invicto received a dynamic score of 24/24 and a CRS installation score of 12/12. The vehicle assessment score was 9/13.