Maruti Ignis Radiance Edition Price on-road

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, has introduced the Ignis Radiance Edition priced at Rs 5.49 lakh to woo young, aspirational buyers in the country. It is Rs 35,000 lower than the entry-level Sigma trim. The top end version cost Rs 8.06 lakh.



This new edition is aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the dwindling sales in the mass market segment in the country.





Several automakers in India have announced lucrative discounts in the market to clear the unsold inventory as well.

The Ignis is a rival to the Hyundai Grand i10, Citroen C3 and other hatchbacks like the WagonR, Swift and Baleno in the mass market.



The Ignis Radiance Edition features a host of cosmetic enhancements both inside and out. It is available in Sigma, Zeta and Alpha trims.



The base Sigma variant gets additional accessories worth Rs 3,650. These include wheel covers, door visors and chrome trim.



The Zeta and Alpha variants get accessories worth Rs 9,500, which include new seat covers, cushions, door cladding and door visors.



The Ignis Radiance Edition is powered by the same 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine as the standard car. It produces 83 HP and 113 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.