Maruti Grand Vitara crosses 2 lakh sales mark in 23 months.

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Monday said its popular Grand Vitara SUV has clocked 2 lakh unit sales since its launch in July 2022.



The Grand Vitara crossed this figure in the last 23 months, but the last 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months, it said.



Interestingly, the hybrid and S-CNG variants are seeing a strong demand from the buyers.





The Grand Vitara is one of the two offerings in its segment to be sold with a strong hybrid and CNG fuel option.

The Toyota Hyryder is the only other car to offer both in this segment.



“The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India.



He said this “dynamic” vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India's fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months.



“The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid,” Banerjee boasted.



The Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes all the way to Rs 19.93 lakh at Delhi showroom. The strong hybrid costs Rs 18.43 lakh and the CNG starts from Rs 13.15 lakh.



The Grand Vitara rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Khushaq, Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Virtus.