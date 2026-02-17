Maruti Enters Electric Market With e-Vitara at Rs 10.99 lakh

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, on Tuesday introduced its much awaited first electric SUV called the e-Vitara, at a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh at the Delhi showroom, plus a battery rental fee of Rs 3.99 per km.

The e-Vitara is pitted against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and upcoming Toyota Ebella.

The electric SUV arrives with ownership incentives including a 60 per cent assured buyback after three years, complimentary home charger installation and one year of free public charging.

The company offers an 8-years/1,60,000 km battery warranty whichever is earlier.

The e-Vitara is sold in three variants: Delta, Zeta and Alpha, the prices of the last two trims are not yet announced.

The e-Vitara is offered with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The base Delta trim comes with a 49-kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 440 km. It powers a single electric motor that generates 142 BHP and 193 Nm of torque. The battery can be charged in 6.5 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger and in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The Zeta and Alpha trims get the larger 61 kWh battery pack, which gives the car a claimed maximum range of 543 km. The electric motor is slightly more powerful and produces 172 BHP and 193 Nm. The battery can be charged in 9 hours using a 7.4 kW AC charger and in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The e-Vitara has a two-tone interior with screens and a 2-spoke steering wheel. It has a floating centre console housing the drive mode selector, the electronic parking brake and other switches.

It is equipped with features like automatic climate control with rear AC, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a wireless charger, and ADAS.