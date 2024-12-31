Maruti Dzire Surpasses 3 Million Production Milestone

Pune: Maruti Suzuki, India’s biggest car maker, has achieved a new milestone with the production of its popular Dzire sedan, surpassing the 3-million-unit mark.

It took Maruti Suzuki 16 years and 11 months to build 3 million units of the Dzire. The first 1 million units were produced in April 2015, and the 2-million-unit mark was breached in June 2019.

“We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust, which has been a key to achieving the milestone of 3 million production for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO at Maruti Suzuki India.

He said the latest Dzire, launched last month, has set a new benchmark with its modern design, advanced features, and exceptional fuel efficiency.

“Over the years, Dzire has significantly contributed to our sales, making us the sedan segment leader for 16 consecutive years,” Takeuchi noted.

The Dzire is not the first Maruti model to cross cumulative production of 3 million units.

Popular small cars like the Alto, WagonR and Swift have also achieved this milestone.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Dzire in 2008. The second generation of the compact sedan was introduced in 2012, followed by the third-generation Dzire in 2017. The fourth-generation Dzire was launched in November this year.

The Dzire also has a strong export market, the company said.

The compact sedan is exported to 48 countries in Latin and Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The carmaker has shipped 2.6 lakh units to global markets since exports commenced in October 2008.

In FY 2023-24, the Dzire was the second-highest exported model by Maruti Suzuki.