Mahindra XUV300 facelift renamed XUV3XO, debut on April 29

Pune: Mahindra, the SUV specialist, on Thursday released the first teaser video of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift as the Mahindra XUV3XO, ahead of its unveiling that will take place on April 29.

The new XUV 3XO will rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

Besides a new design, updated sub-four-metre SUV has been christened as the Mahindra XUV 3XO and experts expect this nomenclature to be followed for the entire XUV range that includes the XUV700, currently on sale, and the upcoming XUV500.

The teaser reveals some of the design highlights of the new XUV 3XO. The SUV gets a redesigned front end featuring new LED headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels. It has a totally new rear fascia with C-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED light bar.

A peek at the interior of the 2024 XUV 3XO, reveals a new freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, which is likely to be a 10.25-inch unit.

It is likely that the XUV 3XO will carry forward the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

At present, Mahindra offers a choice of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic on all engines.

The pure-electric version will also receive similar design and feature updates.