Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched at Rs 15.40 lakh

Mahindra, the SUV specialist, has introduced a special edition of the Thar called the 'Earth Edition' with prices ranging from Rs 15.40 lakh-Rs 17.60 lakh at pan India showroom.The Thar Earth Edition is inspired by the infinite expanse of the Thar Desert, with a palette inspired by the desert geography, the company said. It features a satin matte exterior colour called 'Desert Fury', dune-inspired decals, and Earth Edition badges on the B-pillars.The interior of the Thar is finished in a black theme with light beige accents. It has beige leatherette seats with dune designs on the headrests, Desert Fury inserts on the AC vents, steering wheel, centre console accent and Thar branding on the doors.Each Thar Earth Edition will come with a unique VIN plate starting with the serial number 1.The Mahindra Thar Earth Edition is available only on the 4x4 variants, with the same choice of a petrol and diesel engine. The 2.0-litre petrol unit produces 152hp, 300Nm of torque. The 2.2-litre diesel mill churns out 132hp, 300Nm of torque.Both engines come with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.