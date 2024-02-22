Pune: Mahindra, the sports utility vehicle specialist, on Thursday, introduced a new variant of the Scorpio-N called the 'Z8 Select' priced from Rs 16.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh at the Mumbai showroom.

The Scorpio N Z8 Select trim is positioned below the standard Z8 variant but above the Z6.

The new SUV will be sold at Mahindra dealerships from March 1.

The new Z8 Select variant comes with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED projector fog lamps, sequential LED turn indicators, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV also gets a Midnight Black exterior colour option.

Inside, the Z8 Select variant features coffee-black leatherette upholstery, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with more than 60 connected car functionalities, built-in Alexa, a sunroof, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Scorpio-N Z8 Select is available with petrol and diesel engine options. These include a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 198 BHP and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel producing 173 BHP and 400 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The standard safety kit on the Z8 Select variant includes 6 airbags, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and 4 disc brakes to provide a smooth and comfortable ride experience.